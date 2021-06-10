Braun Strowman Clarifies His Status, Says He Hasn’t Discussed Bookings With Anyone

Braun Strowman is shooting down reports that he has a major asking price for his bookings, saying that he hasn’t even discussed any work with anyone. As reported earlier this week, several independent promoters has reportedly learned that Strowman had an asking price in the five-figure range because he is in a good financial place and didn’t need to take bookings if he didn’t want to.

Strowman took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify the matter, writing:

“Let me just get this FYI out. I have not spoken to anyone about bookings. But if you wanna talk business the email to my agent is in my bio. Thank for any confusion you may be reading online”