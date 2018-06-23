Various News: Clip of Braun Strowman Launching Finn Balor at Live Event, Fans Polled on Ronda Rousey Suspension, and Brandi Rhodes Celebrates Her Birthday

– WWE released a clip from last night’s WWE live event in Boise, Idaho. The clip shows Braun Strowman launching Finn Balor into their opponents at the event. Strowman, Balor, and Bobby Lashley were victorious in the main event against Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe if Ronda Rousey’s 30-day suspension was a just decision. 59 percent of fans voted, “No. Alexa Bliss went too far with her insults, and Rousey should have gotten the chance to settle it in the ring.” 41 percent voted, “Yes. She attacked several people, including Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and a crew of referees.”

– Brandi Rhodes celebrates her birthday today. She turns 35 years old.