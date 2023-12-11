Braun Strowman Says CM Punk Can ‘Get These Hands’

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Braun Strowman spoke about the return of CM Punk to WWE and said Punk could ‘get these hands’ the same as anyone else.

He said: “He’s doing his job. At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and well, it looks like he’s doing it. I’ve heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I’ll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands, just like anybody else.“