Braun Strowman on Showing His More Comedic Side, on Possibly Reuniting His Team With Nicholas Again

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman while he was promoting WWE 2K20's Bump in the Night DLC. Strowman discussed showing off a more comedic side to his character, teaming up with Nicholas, and more. Below are some highlights.

Stromwan on getting to show a more comedic side of his character: “It’s fun to throw the comedic stuff in there because it helps with people being able to connect with my character. Because before, when I was just this cold, calculated killer, it was hard to relate to me, being the size that I am. Let’s face it. I’m larger than nature intended, and there’s not a lot of people walking around on this earth that know what it’s like to walk a mile in my shoes. So I think with the adding the little bit of comedy in there shows a little more of a human side, and it allows my fans to engage with me even more and know that I have traits that everyone else does. That I’m yeah, not just this giant that does whatever he wants to do, that I have personality.”

Braun Strowman on if he’d ever reunite again to team with Nicholas: “Right now, Nicholas is doing Nicholas. He’s been taking karate classes, staying in school, and doing his schoolwork, which I told him is the most important. He’s got his whole adult career to come back and wrestle if he wants to wrestle. Right now, he needs to worry about being a kid and having fun and continuing to ride that high of winning those tag titles a couple of years ago with me in New Orleans and enjoying life. But you never know man, at WWE we like to keep you on your toes, and you never know what’s going to happen.”