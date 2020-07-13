wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments on 2019 Match With Bobby Lashley, Four Things to Know Before Raw

– Braun Strowman looked back at his match with Bobby Lashley from last July’s Raw and put Lashley over as one of his most physical opponents. Strowman retweeted a WWE post featuring the full Falls Count Anywhere match between the two from July 1st, 2019, posting:
One of the most physical matches I’ve ever had!!!! @fightbobby is a tuff dude!!!! https://t.co/MjsgtiUViN
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 13, 2020
– WWE Now has posted their preview of tonight’s Raw, with four things you need to know before the show:
