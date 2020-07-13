wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments on 2019 Match With Bobby Lashley, Four Things to Know Before Raw

July 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Braun Strowman looked back at his match with Bobby Lashley from last July’s Raw and put Lashley over as one of his most physical opponents. Strowman retweeted a WWE post featuring the full Falls Count Anywhere match between the two from July 1st, 2019, posting:

– WWE Now has posted their preview of tonight’s Raw, with four things you need to know before the show:

