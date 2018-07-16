wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments After His Extreme Rules Loss, Watch Ronda Rousey’s Ringside Selfie Video, Bayley Watches Extreme Rules
July 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Following his loss to Kevin Owens at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Braun Strowman posted the following on Twitter…
Wait, I lost the match?
Could’ve fooled me. #ExtremeRules
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 16, 2018
– Bayely posted the following during last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV…
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 16, 2018
– Ronda Rousey shared the following video of herself cheering on Finn Balor at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV…