Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments After His Extreme Rules Loss, Watch Ronda Rousey’s Ringside Selfie Video, Bayley Watches Extreme Rules

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Braun Strowman WWE Raw 61118

– Following his loss to Kevin Owens at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Braun Strowman posted the following on Twitter…

– Bayely posted the following during last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV…

– Ronda Rousey shared the following video of herself cheering on Finn Balor at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV…

article topics

Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading