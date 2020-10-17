wrestling / News
Braun Strowman: ‘I Have to Remind the Moron Michael Cole That I Never Tapped Out’
– In the main event for last night’s SmackDown, Roman Reigns defeated former Universal champion Braun Strowman via submission. Earlier today, Strowman commented on the loss via Twitter, pointing out that while he lost the match, he never tapped out.
Strowman wrote, “Right now busting my ass in the gym to get better. I have to remind the moron Michael Cole that I never tapped out. Did I get choked out yes!!! But I would have let Roman take my life before I would have tapped out! And I’m not ashamed to admit it!! #TheMonsterWillAlwaysRise” You can view his tweet below:
Right now busting my ass in the gym to get better. I have to remind the moron Michael Cole that I never tapped out. Did I get choked out yes!!! But I would have let Roman take my life before I would have tapped out! And I’m not ashamed to admit it!! #TheMonsterWillAlwaysRise
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 17, 2020
