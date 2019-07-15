wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments on Extreme Rules Win, New Day Pose With All Their Titles
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman posted to Twitter to comment on his big win over Lashley at Extreme Rules. Strowman, who defeated Lashley in a Last Man Standing match, posted:
Last Monster Standing!!!!!! #BraunZilla #KingOfAllMonsters and I’ve got an army forming behind me my #MonsterMilitia #NothingCanKeepUsDown
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 15, 2019
– The New Day posed for a picture backstage holding their WWE Championship and Smackdown Tag Team Championships after Big E. and Xavier Woods’ big win:
