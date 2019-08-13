WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments On US Title Match Next Week, New York Post Reports On Sasha Banks’ Return, Content Listing For Upcoming Roddy Piper DVD

– In a post on Twitter, Braun Strowman gave his thoughts on getting a United States title match against AJ Styles next week on RAW. AJ Styles made the challenge, which was then made official. Strowman wrote:

Do you have strength in numbers if I’m bigger than all three of you?!? Consider your challenge accepted and your reign as US Champion coming to a close!!!! #Raw #MonsterChamp https://t.co/ADPjCJczR8 — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 13, 2019

– Sasha Banks’ return on RAW last night was covered by the New York Post.

– WWE will release their new DVD Roddy Piper Unreleased 3 on August 27. Here’s a content list:

DISC ONE

Let’s Get Rowdy!

Beginning Lessons

Roddy Piper vs. Jay Youngblood

October 14, 1981

Roddy Piper & Ole Anderson vs. Mike Davis & Buddy Landell

November 18, 1981

Roddy Piper vs. Tony Anthony

February 20, 1982

Piper’s Pit with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

January 26, 1984

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper & “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff vs. Jose Luis Rivera & S.D. Jones

All American Wrestling • February 26, 1984

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. S.D. Jones

Championship Wrestling • March 31, 1984

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka

Philadelphia, PA • July 7, 1984

I’m a Nice Guy

July 22, 1984

Equal Opportunist

February 16, 1985

Snuka’s Life Story

March 9, 1985

The Hot Seat

March 30, 1985

No Better Villain

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff

Landover, MD • July 20, 1985

Piper’s Pit with Andre the Giant

August 31, 1985

Beloved Worldwide

Piper’s Pit with Jimmy Hart

October 18, 1986

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. Fuji

November 9, 1986

Piper’s Pit with Jimmy Hart

November 29, 1986

Piper’s Pit with The Hart Foundation

December 20, 1986

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Ravishing” Rick Rude

Toronto, ON, Canada • October 8, 1989

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Rick “The Model” Martel

Wrestling Challenge • May 13, 1990

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. Perfect

Syracuse, NY • November 20, 1990

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper Action Figure Commercial #1

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper Action Figure Commercial #2

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper Action Figure Commercial #3

“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Rowdy” Roddy Piper & Virgil

February 17, 1991

Intercontinental Championship Match

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Mr. Perfect

March 19, 1991

DISC TWO

Ronda Rousey Meets Roddy Piper

“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Rowdy” Roddy Piper & Bret “Hitman” Hart

March 15, 1992

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Sandy Beach

Wrestling Challenge • March 29. 1992

Piper’s Pit with The Brooklyn Brawler

April 29, 1992

Pieces of The Rowdy One

“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

WCW Monday Nitro • February 3, 1997

Greetings from Alcatraz

February 17, 1997

“Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

WCW Monday Nitro • September 22, 1997

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage

WCW Monday Nitro • March 23, 1998

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Hollywood Hogan

WCW Monday Nitro • March 30, 1998

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Rikishi

SmackDown! • April 24, 2003

Handicap Match

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Randy Orton & “Cowboy” Bob Orton

SmackDown! • October 7, 2005

“Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Batista & Eddie Guerrero vs. Mr. Kennedy, Randy Orton & “Cowboy” Bob Orton

SmackDown! • October 28, 2005

Do the Truffle Shuffle

RAW • April 28, 2008

Piper’s Pit with The Miz

RAW • June 13, 2011

Piper’s Pit with John Cena

RAW • November 28, 2011

Piper’s Pit with Daniel Bryan & AJ Lee

SmackDown! • April 13, 2012

Piper’s Pit with The Shield

RAW • January 6, 2014

Piper’s Pit with Rusev & Lana

RAW • December 22, 2014

The Legacy of The Hot Rod