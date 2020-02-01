Braun Strowman Comments on WWE Intercontinental Title Win After Smackdown

– Braun Strowman is the new Intercontinental Champion, and he took to Twitter to react after Smackdown. Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on this week’s episode to win the title for his first WWE singles championship and had some exuberant thoughts on his social media account, as you can see below.

Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the episode is here. No word on how Strowman’s first title defense will be against at this time.