WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments on Raw Appearance, Identify of Strowman’s Raw Underground Victim, NXT Promo

– Braun Strowman had an explanation for why he showed up on Raw Underground this week, and it’s right to the point. As reported last night, Strowman appeared on Raw and dominated the competition in Raw Underground. Strowman posted today, referencing his showing up and his match with Dabba-Kato next week:

“I go WHEREVER I want!!!! See you next week @DabbaKato #MonsterInTheUnderground #DoesntPlayWellWithOthers #WWERaw Sometimes you gotta remind the world who the hell you are and you’re one of a kind!!!! #MakeThemRemember #TheMotherFinMonster #LastOfADyingBreed

– In related news, the Local Competitor Twitter account notes that Strowman’s Raw Underground squash opponent last night was indie wrestler Nick Stanley:

Previously, Nick was a spectator on the 8/17 RAW Underground & a security guard (7/28 – attacked by Nia Jax & 8/31 – brought in by Adam Pearce to prevent RETRIBUTION from ruining the main event). #WWE #RAW #WWERaw #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/XJ3mQZ6c1k — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) September 15, 2020

– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s NXT, which you can see below: