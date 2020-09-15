wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Comments on Raw Appearance, Identify of Strowman’s Raw Underground Victim, NXT Promo

September 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman Raw Underground

– Braun Strowman had an explanation for why he showed up on Raw Underground this week, and it’s right to the point. As reported last night, Strowman appeared on Raw and dominated the competition in Raw Underground. Strowman posted today, referencing his showing up and his match with Dabba-Kato next week:

“I go WHEREVER I want!!!! See you next week @DabbaKato #MonsterInTheUnderground #DoesntPlayWellWithOthers #WWERaw

Sometimes you gotta remind the world who the hell you are and you’re one of a kind!!!! #MakeThemRemember #TheMotherFinMonster #LastOfADyingBreed

– In related news, the Local Competitor Twitter account notes that Strowman’s Raw Underground squash opponent last night was indie wrestler Nick Stanley:

– WWE posted a new promo for this week’s NXT, which you can see below:

