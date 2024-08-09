Braun Strowman Compares His Current WWE Run & Previous One`

Braun Strowman recently weighed in on what’s different between his previous WWE run and his current one. The WWE star made his return to the company in September of 2022, and he spoke with Busted Open Radio about what’s changed from his first time with the company and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the differences between his first WWE run and current one: “After taking that vacation that I took, and then out with my neck injury and stuff like that, it gave me a whole different perspective of how special this is and how quickly it can be over. It made me take a step back and appreciate all the hard work, everything that’s been put in to get to where I am. It made me go, ‘I have to stay on the gas. I can’t let my foot off the pedal.’ This window of doing this stuff for all of us is only so big and it’s making the most out of it. And now it’s the mindset of how, how can I continue this legacy, my career? How can I further this?”

On his goal in the current run: “So many people get to finish their story. Drew McIntyre talked about winning this championship in front of nobody, but how he wanted to do in front of people. I won my singles Universal Championship in front of nobody. I sure would like to do it in front of 100,000 people.”