WWE News: Braun Strowman Conducting Charity Polar Plunge, Highlights From NXT UK
January 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman is conducting a Polar Plunge to benefit charity. As you can see below via Twitter, Strowman will is raising money to support Boys & Girls Club. Strowman has already raised exceeded his initial goal of $1,000 with $1,050 in five hours.
Help me raise some money for a great cause this weekend. Let’s see how much money we can raise for these kids In #HartfordWi #donate #share #wwe #charity #polarplunge https://t.co/lyJO1KLUhE pic.twitter.com/I7xvZgKHmZ
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) January 2, 2019
