Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Conducting Charity Polar Plunge, Highlights From NXT UK

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Raw

– Braun Strowman is conducting a Polar Plunge to benefit charity. As you can see below via Twitter, Strowman will is raising money to support Boys & Girls Club. Strowman has already raised exceeded his initial goal of $1,000 with $1,050 in five hours.

– WWE has posted the following highlights from this week’s episode of NXT:

article topics :

Braun Strowman, NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading