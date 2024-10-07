wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Confirms Injury During WWE Raw Match
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
Braun Strowman has confirmed that he suffered an injury during his Last Monster Standing match on WWE Raw last week. It was reported last week that Strowman suffered a torn groin during his match with Bronson Reed on Raw, and Strowman posted to his Instagram account to confirm the news.
Strowman wrote:
“Even Monsters Bleed!!!!!
#StillStanding
After waiting a few days to see how this was gonna end up. This is where we’re at!! Tore my Groin 2 minutes into the Last Monster Standing Match last week on #Raw and pained my way through that son of a bitch. To yet again reminded the world I am The #MonsterOfAllMonsters
#BuiltDifferent #BraunStrowman #Wwe”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Strowman for a quick and full recovery.
