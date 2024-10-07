Braun Strowman Confirms Injury During WWE Raw Match

Braun Strowman has confirmed that he suffered an injury during his Last Monster Standing match on WWE Raw last week. It was reported last week that Strowman suffered a torn groin during his match with Bronson Reed on Raw, and Strowman posted to his Instagram account to confirm the news.

Strowman wrote:

“Even Monsters Bleed!!!!! #StillStanding After waiting a few days to see how this was gonna end up. This is where we’re at!! Tore my Groin 2 minutes into the Last Monster Standing Match last week on #Raw and pained my way through that son of a bitch. To yet again reminded the world I am The #MonsterOfAllMonsters #BuiltDifferent #BraunStrowman #Wwe”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Strowman for a quick and full recovery.