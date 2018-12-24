Braun Strowman Confronts Paul Heyman on Raw and Sends Message to Brock Lesnar

– On tonight’s edition of Raw, Brock Lesnar’s manager, Paul Heyman, made an appearance and sang his own version of “Silent Night,” inspired by the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Braun Strowman then made an appearance and put some reindeer antlers and a red nose on Heyman and had a message for Brock Lesnar ahead of their title match at the Royal Rumble. You can check out some clips and photos of that segment below.

🎵All is NOT calm,

All is NOT right,

Brock will RUIN your title plans,

because Lesnar will NOT get these hands! 🎵@HeymanHustle has a special song for @BraunStrowman! #RAW #RAWChristmas pic.twitter.com/Fe62ARF8wZ — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2018

What a beautiful voice. The boos eventually got louder. #RAW pic.twitter.com/q4jKcSWVGR — Scooper (@IWillScoop) December 18, 2018



