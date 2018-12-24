Quantcast

 

Braun Strowman Confronts Paul Heyman on Raw and Sends Message to Brock Lesnar

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– On tonight’s edition of Raw, Brock Lesnar’s manager, Paul Heyman, made an appearance and sang his own version of “Silent Night,” inspired by the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Braun Strowman then made an appearance and put some reindeer antlers and a red nose on Heyman and had a message for Brock Lesnar ahead of their title match at the Royal Rumble. You can check out some clips and photos of that segment below.

