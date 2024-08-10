Braun Strowman Credits Mark Henry With His WWE Career

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Braun Strowman spoke about his successful WWE career and said he wouldn’t be in the company if it weren’t for Mark Henry.

He said: “This man saw something in a hungry young kid that was lost and didn’t know what he was doing in life but he wanted to do something. Put his name on the line, got me down, got me a try-out, picked me up at the airport, was there for my try-out, took me out to dinner, took me out for some extra-curricular activities afterwards we’ll leave it at that. I thank the lord every day for the people I have in my life that have given me that opportunity and helped me along the way to be myself. He didn’t give me nothing easy, he gave me the tools, he got the door open for me and I had to go in and do the work.“