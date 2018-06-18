Braun Strowman Dedicates WWE MITB Win to His Father

I’ll never forget as a child my father would tell me if i wanted something bad enough I would go out and do what ever it took to get it!!!!!!!!! Well DAD I did exactly that and did what I told the whole world I was gonna do and now I’m #MrMonsterInTheBank #ThisOnesForYou thank you for pushing me all those years to be my best and chase my dreams!!!! I love you so much and another #HappyFathersDays to the greatest man I’ve ever met!!!! #BraunsStrowman #TheMonsterAmongMen #GetTheseHands

