Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Dedicates WWE MITB Win to His Father

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Braun Strowman WWE MITB Money in the Bank

Following his big win at last night’s WWE MITB, Braun Strowman posted the following on Instagram, dedicating the win to his father…

article topics :

Braun Strowman, WWE, WWE MITB, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading