Braun Strowman Discusses Teaming With Nicholas, Whether Nicholas Will Return to Wrestling

Braun Strowman spoke with Red Carpet Report at Wednesday night’s WWE For Your Consideration Emmy event about teaming with Nicholas at WrestleMania 34 and more. Video is below, plus highlights per WZ:

On what he likes to eat for breakfast: “It just depends a lot of the times on where I’m at and what’s going on, but I’m a big eater. My usual—let’s say I go Waffle House—I’d order ten eggs, but only four yolks, two grilled chicken breasts, a double order of hash browns—smothered, covered and chunked—and an orange juice and a coffee. That’ll get me started…It takes a lot to run a 6’8”, 385 pound frame, so yeah, I’m investing in myself. [laughs]”

On if he thinks Nicholas will return to wrestling: “You never know. I told him that he has to do school first and foremost. I preach that to every youngster out there. Do your school work, because you only get one chance at life, so do it while you’re young and it’s easy. If he does good with his grades and I’m feeling froggy, I might just give him a phone call and take those titles back.”

On if he was surprised at the impact teaming with Nicholas had: “It was a really, really special moment for me, and to share that with him and the WWE Universe. Doing things that have never been done before in the sports entertainment industry in front of 79,000 people in New Orleans—it was awesome.”