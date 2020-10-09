wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Doesn’t Care Where He Gets Drafted, Most Shocking Draft Moments
– Braun Strowman isn’t too concerned about where ends up being drafted to. Strowman, who is eligible to be drafted on Monday, took to Twitter to promote the draft tonight, posting:
“I don’t care where I go or when I’m drafted who ever picks me up already knows ass whoppins and ratings follow!!!!! #MayTheOddsForeverBeInYourFavor #MainEventMonster”
– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Playlist, taking a look at the most shocking WWE Draft moments:
