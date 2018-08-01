Braun Strowman Doesn’t See Anything in NXT Outshining The Main Roster

SPN Action recently spoke to Braun Strowman while he was doing press in India, and was asked about NXT outshining the main roster. Here is what he had to say via wrestlinginc.com…

“You know it’s hard to tell. Because we’re so studded right now on the main roster that there’s a lot of talented athletes in NXT, but what they have down there right now, I don’t see outshining anything we have on the main roster. Everybody’s trying to make it through a hole this big. Everybody’s in a huge funnel in developmental. I was in it at one point and you’re just swirling around trying to get through that tiny hole.”