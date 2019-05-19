Braun Strowman Predicts Drew McIntyre to Win at Money in the Bank

– Braun Strowman spoke with The Mirror promoting tonight’s men’s Money in the Bank match at WWE’s PPV of the same name. Highlights are below:

On predicting Drew McIntyre to win the men’s Money in the Bank match: “I don’t see anybody stopping Drew McIntyre for climbing up that ladder and taking that briefcase. I could 100% see myself and Drew McIntyre main-eventing WrestleMania for the Universal Championship for years to come. He’s been a constant thorn in my side and probably one, if not, the greatest adversary I’ve had in pretty much the last eight to 10 months. The Claymore kick is not a fun thing to take to the face.”

On a possible match with McIntyre at WrestleMania: “I could 100% see myself and Drew McIntyre main-eventing WrestleMania for the Universal Championship for years to come. He’s someone that I’ve been chomping at the bit to get him to go one on one with. I haven’t had a one on one match with him yet without any kind of interference without some backhanded bs that goes along with that group of those guys that are running around together right now. So if opportunity for the Monster versus the Scottish psychopath I think no matter where you put it, we’re going to sell the arena out, people are going to be in for a fight.”

On McIntyre’s success in his latest WWE run: “Look at him, he’s an absolute hulk of a human being, he’s athletic, he’s gigantic. I mean, he’s got it all. It’s no surprise at all that he’s climbed right back up the ladder after taking a hiatus from WWE, going out around the world, honing his craft, sharpening his tools, and coming back. He’s really making waves, and I’m looking forward to getting in there, and slowing his ascension to the top down.”