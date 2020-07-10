Braun Strowman Challenges Drew McIntyre to WWE WrestleMania 37 Match

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman got into a back and forth on Twitter today after McIntyre tweeted that he had updated his profile pic, but was leaving his cover photo up “for life,” a shot at Strowman since McIntyre’s cover photo is of Strowman being hit with the Claymore kick.

McIntyre wrote: “#NewProfilePic ….the cover photo is for life, sorry @BraunStrowman”

Strowman responded by challenging McIntyre to a match at WrestleMania 37: “Don’t think I’ve forgotten about it!!!! You know you got one comin!!! But only way I see it fit is title for title on the grandest stage of them all!!!! Whatcha say psychopath???”

