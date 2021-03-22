wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Destroys Elias At WWE Fastlane After Shane McMahon Backs Out (Clips)
Shane McMahon’s match against Braun Strowman at Fastlane didn’t happen due to an “injury,” leading to Elias being wiped out in Shane’s place. On tonight’s show, McMahon was said to have hurt himself while training for a match and while he was backstage he ran into Elias, who was looking for a way to get him onto the WrestleMania card. McMahon said he had an idea, and that led to Elias facing Strowman in Shane’s place.
The match was a short one, as Strowman dominated Elias for the win. Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.
"You're taking my place, tonight."
OH, so that was @shanemcmahon's idea…@IAmEliasWWE is set for action against @BraunStrowman RIGHT NOW at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/qIGOvGXWi7
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
#StrowmanExpress comin' through.@BraunStrowman battles @IAmEliasWWE RIGHT NOW at #WWEFastlane!
Stream on @PeacockTV: https://t.co/RpgG5WqwzA pic.twitter.com/bYBT87ffXp
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 21, 2021
There's no stopping the #StrowmanExpress tonight, @JaxsonRykerWWE…#WWEFastlane @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/ynre8uynZF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2021
🎶 Music to our eyes 🎶#WWEFastlane @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/1GIdJeF6X3
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 21, 2021
🚂 The train kept a-rollin' 🚂@BraunStrowman DECIMATES @IAmEliasWWE at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/h0vQKq4xGU
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
An ENRAGED @BraunStrowman takes his frustrations out on @IAmEliasWWE! 😱 #WWEFastlane @shanemcmahon @JaxsonRykerWWE
▶️ https://t.co/xLIqW8bMss pic.twitter.com/TmW5xrB16p
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Calling An Audible During WWE Debut Match, Giving Mae Young An Angle Slam
- Jim Ross On Kazuchika Okada & Harold Meij Not Getting Along, Potential AEW & NJPW Supershow, Okada vs. Omega
- Barry Orton, Uncle Of Randy Orton, Dead At 62
- Daniel Bryan Reveals the Dream Matchups That Interest Him in AEW, ROH, NXT & NJPW