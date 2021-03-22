Braun Strowman Destroys Elias At WWE Fastlane After Shane McMahon Backs Out (Clips)

Shane McMahon’s match against Braun Strowman at Fastlane didn’t happen due to an “injury,” leading to Elias being wiped out in Shane’s place. On tonight’s show, McMahon was said to have hurt himself while training for a match and while he was backstage he ran into Elias, who was looking for a way to get him onto the WrestleMania card. McMahon said he had an idea, and that led to Elias facing Strowman in Shane’s place.

The match was a short one, as Strowman dominated Elias for the win. Our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.