Braun Strowman Explains Syringe Featured In Recent Instagram Photo

Braun Strowman recently posted a photo to his Instagram story, noting that it was an “ab update”. In the photo, there was a syringe on the sink counter. Daily Wrestling News reports that Strowman has explained that the syringe is for B12 shots, after the photo caused speculation.

He said: “For everyone trying to make a big deal about the last post I did and delete. I take b12 shots everyday because my body is super sensitive to caffeine and I can only use so much without feeling like I’m having heart palpitations.”

He then posted a video showing the shots and explaining a little more. He added: “That time of the week again!!!! @vita_lounge keeping me running on the top end. I get the vitaAthlete with extra vit c glutathione and an anti inflammatory.”

Braun Strowman on the syringe in his bathroom: “For everyone trying to make a big deal about the last post I did and delete. I take b12 shots everyday because my body is super sensitive to caffeine and I can only use so much without feeling like I’m having heart palpitations." pic.twitter.com/6xwqA0xsfi — Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) October 7, 2020