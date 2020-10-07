wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Explains Syringe Featured In Recent Instagram Photo
Braun Strowman recently posted a photo to his Instagram story, noting that it was an “ab update”. In the photo, there was a syringe on the sink counter. Daily Wrestling News reports that Strowman has explained that the syringe is for B12 shots, after the photo caused speculation.
He said: “For everyone trying to make a big deal about the last post I did and delete. I take b12 shots everyday because my body is super sensitive to caffeine and I can only use so much without feeling like I’m having heart palpitations.”
He then posted a video showing the shots and explaining a little more. He added: “That time of the week again!!!! @vita_lounge keeping me running on the top end. I get the vitaAthlete with extra vit c glutathione and an anti inflammatory.”
Braun Strowman on the syringe in his bathroom: “For everyone trying to make a big deal about the last post I did and delete. I take b12 shots everyday because my body is super sensitive to caffeine and I can only use so much without feeling like I’m having heart palpitations." pic.twitter.com/6xwqA0xsfi
— Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) October 7, 2020
More from Braun on the syringe in his bathroom pic.twitter.com/Z34cWa0xAb
— Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) October 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Aron Stevens On The Insecure Backstage Atmosphere During His WWE Run, Losing His Money In The Bank Cash-In
- Ethan Page Claims He’s Pulling Out Of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 After Trading Card Dispute
- Backstage Note on Why WWE Delayed the Sasha Banks & Bayley Feud
- Note on Wrestlers Who Appeared in Latest Bianca Belair Vignette