– As noted, Braun Strowman beat Solo Sikoa via disqualification last night on WWE SmackDown. He’s now scheduled to challenge LA Knight for the United States Title on next week’s show. Strowman later spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

“Look, when you’re fighting three guys every week, you take a win however you can get it. Disqualification, so be it, whatever. I’m the number one contender for the United States Championship right now. That’s the one title that has eluded me in my entire WWE career. I win the United States Championship, I have a Grand Slam Title, and a guaranteed shoe-in to WrestleMania. So what you think my motives are for this Cathy?! Have a good day!”

Braun Strowman faces LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship on Friday, March 28 at WWE SmackDown. The event is being held at The O2 Arena in London, UK. It will be broadcast via delay on USA Network.