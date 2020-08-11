wrestling / News

Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend Officially Set For SummerSlam

August 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam

It is now official: Braun Strowman will defend the WWE Universal CHampion against The Fiend at SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was confirmed that the two will face off for Strowman’s championship at the PPV. Strowman challenged Wyatt to a match at SummerSlam during Friday’s episode of Raw.

SummerSlam takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network. We’ll have a full, updated lineup after the show.

