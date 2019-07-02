Braun Strowman Says Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse Is Very Popular Backstage, Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work

– 106.7 The Fan and Chad Dukes vs. The World recently interviewed WWE Superstar Braun Strowman ahead of Raw this week. During the chat, Strowman had high praise for Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse segments that are currently being featured on Raw and WWE programming. According to Strowman, the Firefly Funhouse segments always draw everyone to the monitors backstage every week. Below are some highlights:

Strowman on performing for fans live versus TV: “You know, Monday Night Raw is an unbelievable production, what goes into making Monday Night Raw happen, but in the grand scheme of things, we’re wrestling for the cameras. We’re wrestling for four million people at home watching. But when you come to a WWE live event, we are wrestling for you. That is it. Who is in that building gets to see what we do, and there’s a lot less pressure, a lot less involved with the production of everything. So, we get to have fun. We get to take you guys on an emotional rollercoaster. And I promise you by the end of the show, your feet and knees are going to be sore from standing up and jumping up and down. Your voice is gonna be hoarse. And you’re gonna leave with a smile on your face. And you’re gonna come back every time we come to town because we do what no one else on this entire planet does. Our product is far superior than anything out there. And I promise you, if you buy the ticket, you will be happy with every dime you spend to come out and watch us live.”

Strowman on how he moves so well despite carrying so much mass: “Genetics. My mom and dad passed some awesome genetics down, and I dunno, I just happen to figure it out as I go. Things — I’m capable of doing things that even myself I step back and go, ‘How did I just do that?’ I mean I started doing that when I was competing in World’s Strongest Man, breaking American records and world records on lifts and Atlas Stones and deadlifts and stuff. Now doing it again with dropkicks and nip ups and all this other stuff that guys my size aren’t physically supposed to do, and I think that’s what helped gravitate my fans so much to me because they don’t know what’s going to happen next. I continue to evolve and will continue to evolve for as long as I’m doing this.”

Strowman on how he started organically getting over with the fans: “It’s surreal. I kind of have to pinch myself daily. I wake up and I have to take step back and go, ‘Man. This is my life.’ And it’s crazy. I dunno. I think the biggest thing with people gravitating toward my character in Braun is the fact like he’s kind of been screwed over by the system a bunch of times. Let’s be real. They dangle everything over my head — everyone has to had deal with that in life. But the difference is with Braun’s character, when Braun doesn’t get what he want, and he gets upset, he loses his mind and he destroys everything around him. In real life, you can’t do that. I think people really gravitate toward, ‘Man. I really wish I could just fly off the handle like that because something’s not going exactly how I want it to because it would maybe feel so much better.’ They get to live vicariously through me watching that on television.”

Strowman on Bray Wyatt and Firefly Funhouse: “Oh, it’s awesome. It’s a monitor sellout in the back every week for all the boys and stuff, we crowd around the monitor just to see what shenanigans and ridiculousness he comes up with next. Bray Wyatt thinks outside the box, he always has. He has this ‘it’ that no one else has and you can see it coming across with the Firefly Funhouse. I mean this is all like his own creation, his own mind that he’s up with. There’s been many moments that leave me scratching my head going, ‘Where’s he going with this?’ But it is so unbelievably entertaining.”

