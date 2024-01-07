Braun Strowman Remembers His First Meeting with Vince McMahon

In an interview with The Ranveer Show (via Wrestling Inc), Braun Strowman spoke about the first conversation he had with Vince McMahon after joining WWE. McMahon put Strowman on the main roster even though, at the time, he only less than ten matches of experience.

He said: “He goes, ‘I know you don’t know much about what’s going on in this ring, but we’re going to learn on the road because I see something in you.’ Vince grew up in a small town of North Carolina, family didn’t have a lot, same thing with my story and I think it’s something that we almost had a kindling of similarity so he saw something in me and he believed in me. He took me to the deep end of the pool and kicked me in the butt and said, ‘Sink or swim,’ and 10 years later I’m still doggy paddling.“