Braun Strowman Throws Out First Pitch At Milwaukee Brewers Game

September 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game on Wednesday night. As you can see below, Strowman threw out the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals picked up the win over the Brewers 3 – 2, going to the 10th inning to get the victory.

