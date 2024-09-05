wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Throws Out First Pitch At Milwaukee Brewers Game
September 4, 2024 | Posted by
Braun Strowman threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game on Wednesday night. As you can see below, Strowman threw out the first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers’ home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals picked up the win over the Brewers 3 – 2, going to the 10th inning to get the victory.
Brew Crew baby!!!!! @Brewers #WisconsinProud pic.twitter.com/DxSDVWzKoF
— The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) September 4, 2024
Braun Strowman (@Adamscherr99) is at the ballpark and will throw out the first pitch tonight. pic.twitter.com/qxfaK6CUZT
— Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) September 4, 2024