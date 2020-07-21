Braun Strowman Discusses Finding Out He’d Be Facing Goldberg at WrestleMania, Learning From Bray Wyatt

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman discussed how he found out he’d be replacing Roman Reigns against Goldberg at WrestleMania, as well as learning from Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan. Highlights are below.

On how he got put into the WrestleMania match against Goldberg at the last minute: “I was told, ‘There’s been a change, we need you. I said, ‘Well, I’m in Wisconsin. How am I getting there?’ Almost before I finished saying that, I was told there was a jet in the air that was landing in a few hours for me.

“That jet was a pack of gum with wings and a motor. It was a four-seater jet, and I filled up all four seats. I was in bed by midnight in Orlando, then at nine the next morning I was at work being told that I was facing Goldberg at WrestleMania for the Universal Championship. All I could think was, ‘Let’s go.’”

On learning so much from his time with Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan: “You learn how to do so much of this behind the scenes. You learn on those long car rides after shows. There were so many nights I screwed up, and we’d talk about that. Then there were other nights, when the notes landed right, like a ‘Freebird’ solo, and we’d talk about that feeling of accomplishment and excitement. Bray, Rowan, Harper, I learned so much from them. And every masterpiece has its star, and that was Bray, but he needed us to play a supporting role around him. I can’t praise Luke and Rowan enough for what they did for me. Those memories are very special to me.”