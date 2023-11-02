wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Got ‘Good News’ After Visiting Sports Medicine Clinic

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Braun Strowman Image Credit: Jeffrey Harris/411mania

Braun Strowman had neck fusion surgery back in June and has been away from WWE TV ever since. In a post on Instagram, Andrew Sports Medicine posted that Strowman visited their clinic yesterday. In the comments section, Strowman noted that he received good news.

He wrote: “Great to see y’all today!!! Thx for the good news!!!!!

