wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Got ‘Good News’ After Visiting Sports Medicine Clinic
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
Braun Strowman had neck fusion surgery back in June and has been away from WWE TV ever since. In a post on Instagram, Andrew Sports Medicine posted that Strowman visited their clinic yesterday. In the comments section, Strowman noted that he received good news.
He wrote: “Great to see y’all today!!! Thx for the good news!!!!!”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho’s Friend to Help Him With Powerhouse Hobbs (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls His Match With Sting at WCW Halloween Havoc 2000, Working With Vince Russo
- Bully Ray Suggests the ‘Right Way’ for LA Knight to Lose Against Roman Reigns
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s WCW Backstage Antics, Tension About Money