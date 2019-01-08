Braun Strowman Hasn’t Been Cleared For In-Ring Action Yet

If you were wondering why the “Face-to-Face” segment with Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman never got physical last night, there’s actually a good reason for it. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that The Monster Among Men has yet to be cleared to return to in-ring action. Not only did Strowman not fight Lesnar, but he’s also not advertised for upcoming live events due to recovering from elbow surgery he had back in November. His only appearance outside of WWE TV and the Royal Rumble on January 27, happens on January 20. It’s an autograph signing at iPlay America in Freehold, NJ.

Meltzer said: “I wanna make something clear that Braun Strowman is not cleared because that’s also why what happened tonight happened because he’s not cleared for anything physical yet.“