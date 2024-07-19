Braun Strowman Gives Health Update On His Knee, Says He’s Getting It Checked Out

Braun Strowman has confirmed that he’s having some knee issues, and has an appointment to get it checked out. Strowman went over the barricade in his match with Damian Priest on Monday night’s Raw and ended up holding his knee. He was asked about the knee in an interview with WWE Die Woche and confirmed that he is having some issues with it.

“Knee is a little banged up,” Strowman said (per Fightful). “I have a doctor’s appointment this week to get it checked out. If you’ve noticed, it’s been bugging me a little. I’ve been a little off-step the last couple of weeks. There’s been a little tweak going in there.”

He continued, “When I caught it on the top of the barricade, I felt something move in my kneecap. I had a bruise on my knee at the end of the match. Not using it as an excuse, but it sure as heck didn’t help me not get beat.”

Priest picked up the win over Strowman in the match.