Braun Strowman On How Quick He Gelled With Ricochet, Talks WrestleMania Showcase Match

Braun Strowman has enjoyed teaming with Ricochet, and he recently spoke with 411’s Jeffrey Harris about how quickly they gelled as a team. Strowman spoke with Jeffrey at a press event ahead of WrestleMania 39, where Braun and Ricochet are competing in the WrestleMania Showcase tag team match. You can see some highlights below:

On the WrestleMania Showcase match: “That’s how I feel about every match that I step foot in. I’m not stepping foot in the ring with anybody, they’re stepping foot in the ring with me. And unfortunately of course the pour souls, I got one hell of a tag team partner on my side. I’m really looking forward to this opportunity, not only just with Ricochet but ‘m looking forward to it for everybody else involved in the match. Some of the guys in this, this is their first opportunity at WrestleMania. They’ve been here for years, they’ve worked tirelessly.

“We all work so hard for this company, and this is our opportunity to show it all off at the end of the year, you know. So many storylines and years invested into this. Just a couple weeks ago, not knowing whether or not I was going to be on the card! Now I’m blessed to be on it, out there with a great tag team partner, going to have an unbelievable match, a Showcase Match. I’m gonna go ahead and say it again: I feel sorry for whoever has to follow us on Saturday, because we’re going to blow the roof off this place.”

On when he and Ricochet started gelling as a team: “It started happening really quick at first. Like, they threw the idea at us, I was like, ‘Cool.’ I like the idea, I wanted to do some tag wrestling because right now the single scene is very full and I didn’t want to get lost in a shuffle there. So I’ve always admired Ricochet and I’ve kept an eye on Ricochet since the day he came in there because as we’re so different style and wrestling, and physical attributes. Him and I are so similar mentally. His work ethic is second and none other than maybe to mine.

“And you know, he’s just such an inspiration with the shape that he constantly stays in. That helps me drive and push myself. And then like I said, every time he goes out there, same as me, he’s learning evolving at that. He’s 20 years into the business, I’m going on 10 years in the business. So having someone with more experience with me that’s a completely different style that I can pick knowledge from has been so amazing. And you’re going to see all all this Saturday when we go out there and showcase it on the Stage of Immortals.”

