Braun Strowman Reportedly Injured During WWE Raw Match

Braun Strowman reportedly suffered an injury during his Last Monster Standing match on WWE Raw. Strowman defeated Bronson Reed in the main event of Monday’s show after Seth Rollins came out to stomp Reed into the ring steps. F4W Online reports that Strowman is “confirmed” to have suffered an injury during a Samoan drop delivered by Reed.

The report notes that while the nature of the injury is not confirmed, it was believed on Monday that Strowman may have suffered a tear in his groin. No word on the severity of the injury, nor any potential time missed.