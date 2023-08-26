wrestling / News

Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, & Shotzi Get Firefly Tattoos in Tribute to Bray Wyatt

August 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Footage has surfaced on social media of Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross getting Firefly tattoos in tribute to the late Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda), who tragically passed away this week at 36 year old. WWE’s Shotzi and creative writer Rob Fee also got the tattoos. You can see some of those photos and images below:

