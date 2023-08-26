wrestling / News
Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, & Shotzi Get Firefly Tattoos in Tribute to Bray Wyatt
August 26, 2023 | Posted by
– Footage has surfaced on social media of Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross getting Firefly tattoos in tribute to the late Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda), who tragically passed away this week at 36 year old. WWE’s Shotzi and creative writer Rob Fee also got the tattoos. You can see some of those photos and images below:
Braun Strowman and Karrion Kross getting Bray Wyatt tattoos pic.twitter.com/iYIs0tiqX4
— Vick (@Vick_8122) August 26, 2023
Some WWE Superstars including Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, & Shotzi all got Bray Wyatt tattoos last night. Beautiful tribute pic.twitter.com/qcLjaOMVDg
— Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) August 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Recalls Bray Wyatt Joking Around With Him The Last Time They Saw Each Other
- Update On Status Of Paul Wight As Captain Insano In AEW
- Notes on Tonight’s Smackdown Taping, Who Is Backstage and More
- Summer Rae Reveals Bray Wyatt Wanted Her In the Wyatt Family, Says He Believed In Her More Than She Did