Braun Strowman Looks Forward to Having a Feud With Bray Wyatt, Talks WrestleMania Excitement

– Braun Strowman spoke with CBS Detroit for a new interview promoting tonight’s episode of Raw. You can check out the video and highlights below, per WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On his powerslam finisher: “I started with a lifting arm triangle choke; it’s still in my repertoire of moves that I do, I just haven’t needed to use it lately. The powerslam is the end all for me — it’s one and done. If it’s not broke, don’t break it. Along with my character in general, I think we were really hitting a home run with the character, where it’s at and where it’s developed into now. Everything that WWE’s done and what I’ve done with it, it’s just crazy. This whole thing’s happened so fast. It’s a flash in the pan, overnight to where I’m at right now basically. Trying to take it all in is nuts, but like you’ve said I’ve powerslammed everyone from my boss Triple H to Brock, Roman, you name it.”

On the anticipation for WrestleMania: “You know it’s kind of almost like a year round thing. WrestleMania, our whole year is built up to leading up with storylines and everything to WrestleMania; it’s the grandest stage of them all. It’s WrestleMania. How else can you put it? It’s where legends are born and people are etched in stone for the rest of eternity with what they do at WrestleMania. I’m just chomping at the bit to get my moment. I don’t exactly know what’s going to happen this year, but I promise you the ‘Monster Among Men’ will be at WrestleMania.”

On a possible feud with Bray Wyatt: “I usually travel with Bray Wyatt. We’ve gone astray per se as far as being a team, but our friendship is going to go down forever. Bray is a very, very close friend of mine, and I look forward to one day possibly having a rivalry with him. He’s an unbelievable talent, he’s one of the best guys we have as far as speaking and in-ring ability. He’s the total package and he taught me a lot coming up with my time with the Wyatt Family. I’m sure one day it will come back full circle with the monster and his ‘creator.’”

On running into a fan at Disney World: “Probably the funniest one or craziest one for me was last year, I met my buddy and it was his son’s third birthday at Disney. I literally flew in and got off the plane and went straight to Disney and went in and met him and walked around with him. He’s my buddy, but walking around with him, all of the sudden a mom – I literally thought she was going to attack me – when she saw me she freaked out. She was screaming ‘Oh my God, Braun Strowman!’ I almost felt bad, it was funny because her daughter was so cute, dressed to the nines, full princess outfit and her mom’s losing her mind. The daughter is just standing there like you can tell the look on her face like ‘Mommy, who is this guy? Why are you so crazy about this scary looking man? I want to meet Mickey!’ And she took her daughter’s little signature book to get my autograph on like a page where it’s supposed to be Mickey Mouse signing, and it’s Braun Strowman signing it.”