Braun Strowman Looks Forward To Facing The Fiend One Day

In an interview with Fightful during a media scrum, Braun Strowman revealed that he loved the debut of the Fiend at Summerslam and looks forward to facing him in the ring one day. Here are highlights:

On The Fiend’s Summerslam debut: “I was blown away by it, it was awesome. The whole presentation and everything. That’s definitely a man I look forward to either sharing or working against in the ring again one day. Bray Wyatt is on another level, especially with what he’s brought to the table with “The Fiend”. His mind is just something that no one else possesses and it’s awesome to see this character coming to life.”

On his dream horror opponent: “Man, I’d probably have to either go with like Jason or The Predator will probably be who I would want to take on with Frankenstein Braun Strowman in the videogame, I think that would be pretty awesome. Those are two of my favorite horror movie villains, I hate calling them villains, ’cause although they’re the bad guys, they’ve got the key roles in the movies and stuff so they’re iconic monsters like I’m trying to make myself.”

On the Wyatt Family: “I mean that’s just one of those things, groups come and go. It’d be awesome for The Wyatt Family to come back together and you know that’s a possibility with the create your own characters, you guys can do stuff like that in this game and possibly put us back together and re-form The Wyatt Family. Have 4 on 4, 8-man tag matches and put Rowan, Harper, Braun, and Bray back together and do things like that.”

On the nicest guy off-air: “Other than myself, I would probably have to go with “The Fiend.” I mean you look at “The Fiend” and what he’s doing and then you realize the man that’s behind it and he’s completely different and that’s one of my favorite things about this job, that we’re allowed to be something that we normally aren’t in real life. We’re allowed to find this character inside of us, that resonates and catches on and finds a nerve with the fans and they gravitate to it and it’s like catching lightning in a bottle. When you do it right, it’s unbelievable.”