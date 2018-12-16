wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Makes to to TLC to Face Baron Corbin (Pics, Video)
– Baron Corbin’s plan to keep his GM job without facing Braun Strowman hit a snag at WWE TLC. Strowman appeared at the PPV for his match with Corbin and brought some help in the form of the men Corbin has screwed over as the boss of Raw, including Kurt Angle. The group beat Corbin down with chairs to let Strowman get the pinfall.
Because of the loss, Corbin is no longer the GM of Raw and Strowman will face Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble for the WWE Universal Chamnpionship. Our full coverage of WWE TLC is here.
