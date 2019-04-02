wrestling / News

WWE News: Braun Strowman Has a Message for Michael Che and Colin Jost, Lineups for Tonight’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Paul Heyman Hypes Brock Lesnar

April 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Following last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman delivered a message to Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che for WrestleMania 35. You can check out the video clip of the message from Braun Strowman to them below.

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s edition of Smackdow Live on USA:

* The Wrestlemania Go-Home show.
* Contract signing for Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan.
* Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

Here is the lineup for tonight’s 205 Live:

* The last words before Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match at Wrestlemania 35.
* Mike Kanellis with Maria vs. Akira Tozawa with Brian Kendrick

– Paul Heyman delivered the following tweet, hyping up Brock Lesnar. Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Universal title against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 this Sunday, April 7.

