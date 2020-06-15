wrestling / News

Braun Strowman Beats Miz and John Morrison, Retains Title At WWE Backlash (Pics, Video)

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Backlash

The Miz and John Morrison gave it their best effort, but were not able to put Braun Strowman down long enough to take his title at Backlash. Strowman defeated the pair at the PPV in a handicap match to retain the championship; you can check out pics and video from the bout below. Strowman pinned Morrison to defend the title.

Strowman won the title at night one of WrestleMania 36 and has held it for 71 recognized days. You can follow our live coverage of Backlash here.

Braun Strowman, WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

