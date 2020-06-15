wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Beats Miz and John Morrison, Retains Title At WWE Backlash (Pics, Video)
The Miz and John Morrison gave it their best effort, but were not able to put Braun Strowman down long enough to take his title at Backlash. Strowman defeated the pair at the PPV in a handicap match to retain the championship; you can check out pics and video from the bout below. Strowman pinned Morrison to defend the title.
Strowman won the title at night one of WrestleMania 36 and has held it for 71 recognized days. You can follow our live coverage of Backlash here.
One of these men could be your NEW #UniversalChampion when this one's over.@mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison battle @BraunStrowman RIGHT NOW at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/dp6W9GtRNl
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 15, 2020
You've seen the music video, but THIS is the first LIVE PERFORMANCE!#WWEBacklash @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/qmW9pekStl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
🚂🚂 STROWMAN EXPRESS COMIN' THROUGH 🚂🚂#WWEBacklash @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/C0v9kbrDY8
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
ALMOST a picture-perfect sequence for @TheRealMorrison. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bRr1DzIhGD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
Herein lies the dilemma for @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison with the #UniversalChampionship on the line… #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/nw6rpfZgyl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 15, 2020
THE MONSTER STANDS TALL.#WWEBacklash @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/sZTN0bJV5r
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
The #StrowmanExpress just ROLLED THROUGH @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison.@BraunStrowman is STILL your #UniversalChampion! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/P08hD2Vfc1
— WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020
