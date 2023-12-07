Braun Strowman Says His Neck Is Healing Nicely, Has Been Cleared For Weightlifting

Braun Strowman had neck fusion surgery back in June and has been away from WWE TV ever since, but got encouraging news recently. In an interview with News18, Strowman gave an update on his recovery and noted that he’s been recently cleared to lift weights. Here are highlights:

On how his neck is doing: “So I just recently had my five-month check-up, with Dr. Cordoba, at the world-famous Andrews Medical Centre, where WWE graced me to have my surgery with the number one surgeon in the world. So I did my five-month check-up and got medically cleared to start lifting weights. So the bones are fusing nicely in my neck. So I had a cervical fusion on my C4 and C5. So they put a metal plate and four screws in my neck. I had four screws and a metal plate put it in my neck. Doc cleared me to start lifting weights again, which was a major blessing because I was going crazy sitting around eight weeks of doing nothing. I lost 35 pounds just sitting around for eight weeks because I wasn’t eating like I normally do since I wasn’t lifting. So I didn’t need all those extra calories. So now we’re trying to put the weight back on. The goal for 2024 is to continue this. As I said, I go back after the first year to have another check-up and then get back in the ring, getting back into shape and then getting back to passing these hands out.”

On if he could be back for the Royal Rumble: “You know when I’m back. Just know that. I don’t know yet; if I could be back in Rumble, that’d be great. But like I said, I’m at the mercy of the doctors and what they say. I’m listening to them because this was a very serious injury that I had. So slow and steady as the process on the company is so supportive behind me and stuff. I’m staying busy now. Normally, I probably wouldn’t be here right now doing this if it wasn’t for that. You always take the glass half full line, find your blessings and everything. So now that I’m out with the surgery, I’ve gotten cleared to be able to travel and stuff. So now they’re going to send me around doing all the media stuff. So that’s why I’m here. So it’s an unbelievable blessing to be able to continue to work, do what I love, and get the output, and reaction on people’s faces.”

On the passing of Bray Wyatt: “Oh, I wouldn’t be where I am in my career or life without that man. He did so much for me as far as in the business of teaching me to navigate my way through this crazy industry. He taught me how to be a better performer in the ring. But the most that I take away from my time with Bray Wyatt and the eight years that I got to spend with him was to be a better person. He’s one of the greatest human beings that has ever stepped foot on this earth. When you see this scary character and stuff like that, the ‘FIEND’ and everything that Bray Wyatt’s done, if you get to meet the man that was behind the mask — to say, a family man, never met a stranger, and kind to everyone, and something that I aspire to be. Now, I’m a godfather to this son, so I know that I have this big responsibility and things like that that I never dreamed that I pray that I never would have to step into. But I’m honored at the fact that I was chosen by him to lead if something were to happen to him. So it’s a truly humbling honor knowing that I have that weight put on my back and I carry it proudly. So especially with my return to WWE, like I have, I’m not only coming back for me, I’m coming back for him.”