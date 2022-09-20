Braun Strowman Says He Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than WWE

Braun Strowman was on After the Bell this week and discussed how even though he got offers from other promotions after his WWE release in June of 2021, he never wanted to work for anyone other than WWE and never will. Highlights from his comments are below.

“My agent is unbelievable, we were talking to everybody, people reached out about stuff,” Braun said. “I kind of played around with the ideas. I always said in interviews and people thought I was stupid for it. I said I would never put on a pair of boots for anybody besides WWE and I stuck to my word. I never put on another pair of boots. I went out, started my own thing, worked for myself, gave young talent a place to work, make a living and hone their craft inside CYN, and like I said, I stuck to my guns. I will never wrestler for anyone other than myself or WWE, and here we are, the monster’s home.”

