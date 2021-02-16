WWE News: Braun Strowman Not Happy He’s Not in Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley Attacks Riddle Again

– Braun Strowman was back on Raw tonight, and wasn’t pleased about the fact that he’s not in the Raw Elimination Chamber match. You can see a clip of Strowman’s return below. Strowman was out of action due to a blood infection, as he revealed late last week.

– Matt Riddle and Lucha House Party defeated the The Hurt Business on Raw, only to have Bobby Lashley come down to attack Riddle again along with his partners. You can check out the clip below: