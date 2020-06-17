wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Off Of Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Best of Undertaker Special Now on Network
June 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Braun Strowman’s scheduled appearance on tonight’s WWE Backstage is no more. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced this afternoon that Strowman will not be able to make the episode. Bret Hart is set to be the featured guest and CM Punk will be on the show:
Unfortunately @WWE Universal Champion @BraunStrowman will not be able to make tonight's episode of #WWEBackstage. We welcome the opportunity to have 'The Monster Among Men' on our show at a later date.
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 16, 2020
– The WWE Network has added a “Best of WWE: The Best of The Undertaker” special that is available in the VOD section. This is head of final episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride which airs on Sunday morning.
