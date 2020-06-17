WWE News: Braun Strowman Off Of Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Best of Undertaker Special Now on Network

– Braun Strowman’s scheduled appearance on tonight’s WWE Backstage is no more. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced this afternoon that Strowman will not be able to make the episode. Bret Hart is set to be the featured guest and CM Punk will be on the show:

– The WWE Network has added a “Best of WWE: The Best of The Undertaker” special that is available in the VOD section. This is head of final episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride which airs on Sunday morning.