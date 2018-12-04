Various News: Braun Strowman Participating in Tribute to the Troops Activities, ROH Announces TK O’Ryan vs. Rush For December TV Tapings, NWA Announces First Event of 2019

– Braun Strowman is at Fort Hood and is participating in some activities related to the Tribute to the Troops tapings. Ric Flair, Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Cedric Alexander, and Shinsuke Nakamura are also there filming content.

– ROH has announced TK O’Ryan vs. Rush for their December 15th TV tapings…

– The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following today…

The NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) descends on Clarksville at the beginning of 2019 to partner with Tried-N-True Productions to present the first ever “NWA Pop-Up Event”.

On January 5, 2019, ‘New Year’s Clash’ will feature all active NWA Championship titles being defended: the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship currently held by Nick Aldis, the NWA National Championship held by Willie Mack, and NWA Women’s Championship held by Jazz. And as a special bonus, the very first qualifying match for the returning Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament will be held.

The NWA has a storied history dating back to 1948 but has enjoyed a huge resurgence since being purchased by Smashing Pumpkins front man Billy Corgan in 2017. The 70th Anniversary show held at the Nashville Fairgrounds in October, headlined by Nick Aldis vs Cody Rhodes, set a new box office record for any wrestling event in Fairgrounds history. Corgan is happy to be returning to Tennessee with the NWA:

“We are thrilled to partner with Tried-N-True Wrestling for our very first NWA Pop-Up Event, where for one night we’ll bring our champions to the great fans of Clarksville, Tennessee on what will be a night of hard hitting, old school meets new school professional wrestling.”

NWA Pop Up Event: ‘New Year’s Clash’ will be hosted at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center located at 1188 Cumberland Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee. There will be a special meet and greet prior to the event featuring all the NWA Champions and more. Tickets may be purchased online at www.triedntruepro.com.