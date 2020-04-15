Braun Strowman on What Fans Can Expect From Him as Universal Champion, Reveals Who He Wants to Face in a ‘Cinematic’ Matchup

– SuperSport.com interviewed new WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman, who discussed the cinematic matches at WrestleMania 36 and more. Below are some highlights.

Braun Strowman on what fans can expect from his title run: “I’m bringing the [Universal] Title home to Friday nights. It’s going to be a resident there… I’m going to be a fighting champion. You guys know how I work, you know my work ethic. If I could work 8-days-a-week, if they threw an extra day in the week, I’d do it because I love it. I want to make sure our fans, our people, are getting their money’s worth.”

His thoughts on the cinematic matches at WrestleMania: “They were cinematic pieces of art. It was literally sports entertainment at its pinnacle. It was mind blowing watching the cinematics… the fights scenes, just the whole presence of it all… I’ve got goosebumps thinking about it right now. When I watch wrestling I don’t watch it as an analytical wrestler trying to break it down and nitpick everything, I watch wrestling like I did when I was a teenager, when I was a child, I watch it to be entertained… and, dammit, it entertained me.”

Strowman on who he wants to face in a possible cinematic match: “As much as I hate it for him, because he isn’t going to want to get these hands, it’s my mentor, it’s the man that made the monster, the man that turned into The Fiend, the one and only Bray Wyatt. His mind, his abilities, there is nothing else like it.”

Strowman on his prediction for a possible Tyson Fury vs. Drew McIntyre match: “Well [Tyson] better learn how to do more than punch, I can tell you that. He got lucky with the one he caught me with when I was standing outside the ropes. Drew McIntyre, like myself, is a completely different trained animal than Tyson Fury has ever stepped in the ring with… he might be in for a world of awakening. I’ve been hit with the Claymore kick probably more than anybody and I know what it’s capable of, so, the best of luck if he wants to get in there and get his head kicked off. Go ahead and give it a try and see what happens.”