Braun Strowman on Winning His First WWE Singles Title, Asks Challengers ‘Who Wants to Get These Hands’

– As previously reported, Braun Strowman captured the Intercontinental title from Shinsuke Nakamura on last night’s edition of Smackdown. After the show, he was interviewed backstage and commented on the victory. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview, along with his post-match photoshoot with the belt.

Braun Strowman on his battle with Nakamura: “You know what? You’re right. Ever since I started this with Shinsuke, it’s been an uphill battle with basically fighting three other athletes with Sami Zayn and Cesaro being at his side throughout this whole thing. And you know, their tactics have worked a few times to keep me from coming up with the big W and getting this Intercontinental Championship, but tonight, their plan backfired in their face. I hit Shinsuke Nakamura in the middle of the ring with the running powerslam, 1-2-3. Here I am, standing the new Intercontinental Champion.”

Strowman on getting his first singles title: “You know, it was. I’m still very emotional. This is a hard thing for me to take all in, seeing as this is my first singles title that I’ve had as a WWE Superstar. I mean, this is a huge milestone for me. For 4.5 years I’ve been chasing this opportunity and finally tonight I got my hands on the Intercontinental Championship, and I don’t plan on letting go of this thing anytime soon, Cathy.”

On what’s next: “Let’s get these Monster Among Men nameplates on here, and let’s roll with this thing, taking challengers, who wants to get these hands?”





