wrestling / News
WWE News: Braun Strowman Powerslam Montage, Drake Maverick Revealing Tournament Brackets Tonight?
February 20, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE 205 Live GM Drake Maverick posted the following on Twitter, hyping the second round brackets for the cruiserweight title tournament…
I hope you’re all excited for @WWE205Live TONIGHT on @WWENetwork
Who wants to see some @WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament 2nd Round BRACKETS???#205Live #Cruiserweight
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) February 20, 2018
– WWE posted the following Braun Strowman powerslam montage…