WWE News: Braun Strowman Powerslam Montage, Drake Maverick Revealing Tournament Brackets Tonight?

February 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE 205 Live GM Drake Maverick posted the following on Twitter, hyping the second round brackets for the cruiserweight title tournament…

– WWE posted the following Braun Strowman powerslam montage…

