wrestling / News
Braun Strowman Puts Brock Lesnar Through Table to End Raw (Pics, Video)
– Braun Strowman made a big statement to end Raw and head into the Royal Rumble. Strowman ended Raw 25 by putting Brock Lesnar through a table after Lesnar delivered an F5 to Kane. The face-off served as the main event segment and saw Strowman out first, followed by Kane and Lesnar, with Kurt Angle calling each of them out. Paul Heyman was out with Lesnar of course, and said that they were here for a fight and not nostalica. Brock then rushed into the ring, clotheslined Strowman and F5’d Kane. But Strowman was back up already and clotheslined Lesnar, then powerslammed him through the announcer’s booth.
You can see pics and video below:
The #BigRedMachine @KaneWWE is on the scene, and tensions are MOUNTING… #RAW25 #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/rlM40QYwMj
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
BUSINESS JUST PICKED UP! #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar isn't wasting ANY time!#RAW25 #UniversalTitle @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/NMfOQmIeZB
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman stands TALL on #RAW25 and the FINAL #RAW before @WWE #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/RQNWNo2rB8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 23, 2018
RUNNING POWERSLAM THROUGH THE TABLE!!!!!!! Will THIS be the scene this Sunday at #RoyalRumble? #RAW25 @BraunStrowman @BrockLesnar @KaneWWE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/YzvBvtISNe
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2018