Braun Strowman Puts Brock Lesnar Through Table to End Raw (Pics, Video)

– Braun Strowman made a big statement to end Raw and head into the Royal Rumble. Strowman ended Raw 25 by putting Brock Lesnar through a table after Lesnar delivered an F5 to Kane. The face-off served as the main event segment and saw Strowman out first, followed by Kane and Lesnar, with Kurt Angle calling each of them out. Paul Heyman was out with Lesnar of course, and said that they were here for a fight and not nostalica. Brock then rushed into the ring, clotheslined Strowman and F5’d Kane. But Strowman was back up already and clotheslined Lesnar, then powerslammed him through the announcer’s booth.

